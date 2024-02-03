Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,122,000 after buying an additional 295,146 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after buying an additional 262,187 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

