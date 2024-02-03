Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.