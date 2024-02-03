Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,959,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 14.1% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,635,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,657,000 after purchasing an additional 572,888 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,114,000 after acquiring an additional 168,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

