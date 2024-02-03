Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,667,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,833,597 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $385.43. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.