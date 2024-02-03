Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 10.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 504.7% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 78.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,561.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,433.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3,173.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

