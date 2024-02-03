Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.95. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $225.38.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

