Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

