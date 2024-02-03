Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 528 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

