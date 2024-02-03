Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $495.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $501.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

