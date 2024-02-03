Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $372,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,343,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 4.2 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $408.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

