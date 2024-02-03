Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.00

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 93093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.