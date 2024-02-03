Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

