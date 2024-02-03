Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISVFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DISV stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

