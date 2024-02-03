Financial Counselors Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

