Financial Counselors Inc. Has $423,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after buying an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after buying an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

