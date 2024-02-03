Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $259.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $260.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

