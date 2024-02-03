Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 213 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,614,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 178,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 328,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

