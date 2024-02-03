Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 2,748 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

