Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 712 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

