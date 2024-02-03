First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMBH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In related news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $65,151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

