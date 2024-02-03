First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Trading Down 3%

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.14. 159,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 644,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on First Wave BioPharma to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

First Wave BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($9.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.40) by $3.20. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma, Inc. will post -46.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Further Reading

