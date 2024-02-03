Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $865.79 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Flare has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market cap of $865.79 million and approximately $37.93 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 32,620,139,331 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 32,620,139,331.66854 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02690587 USD and is up 8.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $35,799,597.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

