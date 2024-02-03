Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Flex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.470-2.570 EPS.

Flex stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,747. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

