Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.730-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Fortive also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.73-3.85 EPS.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. Fortive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $83.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

