Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortive also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.730-3.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

NYSE FTV opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

