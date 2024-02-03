Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

FET stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.55. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $33.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut sold 1,449 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $31,935.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,978 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,191,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

