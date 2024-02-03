Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Up 7.8%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,803,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,742,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48.

In other news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

