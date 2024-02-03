FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Williams Companies, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

