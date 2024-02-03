FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Cut by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.
AltaGas Price Performance
ALA stock opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.81. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas
In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
