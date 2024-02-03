FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Cut by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.81. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.05%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.