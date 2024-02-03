FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Raised by Analyst

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

