Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Trading Up 3.9%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. 110,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 245,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Galecto, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled small molecule inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.
