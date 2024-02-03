General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.55.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.