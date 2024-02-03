General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. HSBC began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.55.

General Motors stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

