General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

