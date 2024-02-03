Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Genpact has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 570,760 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 154,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Genpact by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

