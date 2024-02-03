Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,136.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,136 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,126 ($14.31), with a volume of 304950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,120 ($14.24).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,035.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 983.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £485.34 million, a PE ratio of 220.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Insider Activity at Georgia Capital

In other news, insider Neil Janin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($12.74), for a total transaction of £70,140 ($89,168.57). 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

