GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE GFL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

