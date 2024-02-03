GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 6.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 342,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,244,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $178.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

