Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,969 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,717 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,009,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,376,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,764,000 after buying an additional 41,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.5 %

Golar LNG stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

