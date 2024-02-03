Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.82. 3,591,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 5,057,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

