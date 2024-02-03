Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 21,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,581,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,561.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,529 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,617 in the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.