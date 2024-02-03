Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of GRC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 57,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $899.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 267.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

