Graco Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Graco has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock worth $2,269,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Graco by 88.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.