Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,751 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

