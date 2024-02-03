Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 26,796 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 68.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 50.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. StockNews.com lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.