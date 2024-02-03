Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 6,411 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.2 %

ASO opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.01.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

