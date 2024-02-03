Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $33.68 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The business had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.