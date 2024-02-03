Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBRT. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.84 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 83.78, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Featured Articles

