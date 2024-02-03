Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,791 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOX by 31.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a PEG ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

