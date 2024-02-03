Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $122.98 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

